Cadiz Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:CDZIP)

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.
Cadiz Price Performance
NASDAQ CDZIP opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. Cadiz has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39.
About Cadiz
