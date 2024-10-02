Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Short Interest Update

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,700 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the August 31st total of 202,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.3 days.

Shares of BIRDF stock opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $20.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

