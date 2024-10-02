Acme United Co. (ACU) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 4th

Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

Acme United has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years. Acme United has a payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Acme United to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

ACU stock opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.14. Acme United has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $151.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Acme United ( NYSE:ACU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $55.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. Acme United had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Acme United will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 3,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $128,731.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,290.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACU. StockNews.com upgraded Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Singular Research upgraded Acme United from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

