Short Interest in Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Grows By 23.1%

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,300 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Montage Gold Price Performance

MAUTF stock remained flat at $1.43 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 22,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,010. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. Montage Gold has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.50.

Get Montage Gold alerts:

About Montage Gold

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.