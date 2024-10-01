Short Interest in Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Grows By 23.1%

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,300 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Montage Gold Price Performance
MAUTF stock remained flat at $1.43 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 22,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,010. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. Montage Gold has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.50.
About Montage Gold
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Montage Gold
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.