Reviewing VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) & Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG)

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) and Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

VAALCO Energy has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Oil and Gas has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Northern Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy 17.82% 16.00% 8.95% Northern Oil and Gas 27.37% 31.90% 13.23%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy $489.61 million 1.21 $60.35 million $0.60 9.57 Northern Oil and Gas $2.16 billion 1.66 $922.97 million $6.17 5.74

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Northern Oil and Gas”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Northern Oil and Gas has higher revenue and earnings than VAALCO Energy. Northern Oil and Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VAALCO Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.3% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

VAALCO Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Northern Oil and Gas pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. VAALCO Energy pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northern Oil and Gas pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northern Oil and Gas is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for VAALCO Energy and Northern Oil and Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Northern Oil and Gas 0 2 8 1 2.91

VAALCO Energy currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.37%. Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus target price of $46.60, suggesting a potential upside of 31.64%. Given VAALCO Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe VAALCO Energy is more favorable than Northern Oil and Gas.

Summary

Northern Oil and Gas beats VAALCO Energy on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns 100% interest in the Eastern Desert, which contains West Gharib, West Bakr and North West Gharib merged concessions covering as area of approximately 45,067 acres, as well as Western Desert, which contains the South Ghazalat concession covering as area of approximately 7,340 acres located in Egypt. In addition, the company production and working interests in Cardium light oil and Mannville liquids-rich gas assets covering as area of 47,400 gross acres located near the north of Calgary, Alberta; and an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

