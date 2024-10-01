Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Short Interest Up 18.7% in September

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the August 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 568,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,128.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,128.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE PKG traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $215.40. The company had a trading volume of 443,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,830. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $217.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.50.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

