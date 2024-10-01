Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.82.

Several analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -38.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 168,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

