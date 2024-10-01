Myer Holdings Limited (MYR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on November 20th

Myer Holdings Limited (ASX:MYR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd.
Myer Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 638.94.
About Myer
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Myer
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Top 3 Stocks Set to Benefit from China’s Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Myer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.