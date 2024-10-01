Myer Holdings Limited (ASX:MYR) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

Myer Holdings Limited (ASX:MYR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd.

Myer Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 638.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Myer Company Profile

Myer Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of offline and online department stores under the Myer brand name in Australia. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, homewares, beauty products, travel products, electrical goods, toys, and gift products. The company also provides beauty, grooming, gift registry, clothes alteration, formal hire, and breast cancer screening services; and operates in-store cafés and restaurants.

