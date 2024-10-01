LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Short Interest Up 20.2% in September

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the August 31st total of 4,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In related news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay bought 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,132.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke bought 7,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $417,604.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,600 shares of company stock worth $500,870. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in LKQ by 2,670.3% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 18,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 17,624 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth about $1,204,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 31.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 653,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,189,000 after purchasing an additional 156,430 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.1% in the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 31,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.92. 1,738,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,547. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. LKQ has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $53.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.65.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 38.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

