Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,836,300 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 3,433,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,025.9 days.

OTCMKTS IVCGF traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $10.04. 653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,061. Iveco Group has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.86.

Iveco Group

Iveco Group N.V. engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, servicing, and financing of trucks, commercial vehicles, buses and specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense, and other applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

