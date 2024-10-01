Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,397,300 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 5,889,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fortnox AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of FNOXF stock opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. Fortnox AB has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $7.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17.

Get Fortnox AB (publ) alerts:

About Fortnox AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Fortnox AB (publ) provides products, packages, and integrations for financial and administration applications in small and medium sized businesses, accounting firms, and organizations. The company offers bookkeeping, approval and review, supplier invoice, approval, invoice data capture, fixed assets, register, read, and audit access products; invoicing, basic invoicing, inventory, quote, order, autogiro, and time products; and annual accounts and taxes, reconciliation and reporting, group, and company manager reporting products.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortnox AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortnox AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.