Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,397,300 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 5,889,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Fortnox AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of FNOXF stock opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. Fortnox AB has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $7.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17.
About Fortnox AB (publ)
