First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) & Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Financial Contrast

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) and Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares First Community and Eagle Bancorp Montana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community 11.60% 8.33% 0.59% Eagle Bancorp Montana 7.06% 5.07% 0.41%

Dividends

First Community pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Eagle Bancorp Montana pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. First Community pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Bancorp Montana pays out 50.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eagle Bancorp Montana has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Eagle Bancorp Montana is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eagle Bancorp Montana 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Community and Eagle Bancorp Montana, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

First Community currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.05%. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 14.50%. Given First Community’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Community is more favorable than Eagle Bancorp Montana.

Risk and Volatility

First Community has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bancorp Montana has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Community and Eagle Bancorp Montana”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community $55.96 million 2.92 $11.84 million $1.43 14.99 Eagle Bancorp Montana $79.91 million 1.58 $10.06 million $1.12 14.10

First Community has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eagle Bancorp Montana. Eagle Bancorp Montana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.3% of First Community shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of First Community shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Community beats Eagle Bancorp Montana on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Community



First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, as well as other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans that include secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans, including secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. It also provides online banking, internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers non-deposit investment products and other investment brokerage services; VISA and MasterCard credit card services; investment advisory services; and insurance services. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, South Carolina.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana



Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, such as residential mortgages and construction of residential properties; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family dwellings, nonresidential property, commercial construction and development, and farmland loans; and second mortgage/home equity loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans, such as loans secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats; personal loans and lines of credit; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; construction loans; agricultural loans; and mortgage loan services. The company operates full-service branches and automated teller machines. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, Montana.

