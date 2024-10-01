First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Short Interest Update

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 974,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

First Busey Price Performance

BUSE stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.02. The company had a trading volume of 253,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,590. First Busey has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.65 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 17.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

BUSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of First Busey from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on First Busey from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Insider Activity at First Busey

In other First Busey news, EVP John Joseph Powers sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $143,358.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,088.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $389,328.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,092,960.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Joseph Powers sold 6,090 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $143,358.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,088.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,790 shares of company stock worth $536,477 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Busey

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Busey by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,552,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,537,000 after buying an additional 57,392 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in First Busey by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,359,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,686,000 after acquiring an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 22.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,159,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,895,000 after purchasing an additional 212,782 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 947,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,937,000 after buying an additional 163,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Busey by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

