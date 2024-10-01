EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,379,400 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the August 31st total of 2,610,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 660.9 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Performance

ELCPF stock remained flat at $4.40 during trading on Tuesday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $5.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

