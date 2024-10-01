EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,379,400 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the August 31st total of 2,610,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 660.9 days.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Performance
ELCPF stock remained flat at $4.40 during trading on Tuesday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $5.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94.
About EDP – Energias de Portugal
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than EDP – Energias de Portugal
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Top 3 Stocks Set to Benefit from China’s Interest Rate Cuts
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Broadcom Defies Volatility: Why Wall Street Expects More Gains
Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.