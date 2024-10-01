Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the August 31st total of 28,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director L’quentus Thomas sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $40,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 256.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 286.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Down 0.9 %

DHIL stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.99. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $135.44 and a fifty-two week high of $173.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.88.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.65%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

Featured Articles

