De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF) Short Interest Update

De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,807,500 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 17,173,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 578.7 days.
De Grey Mining Stock Up 0.5 %
OTCMKTS DGMLF opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. De Grey Mining has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80.
De Grey Mining Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than De Grey Mining
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Momentum vs. Value Investing: What’s the Difference?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Dividend Increases You Can’t Miss: 10 Big-Name Stocks
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Time to Buy? These 3 Stocks Are Trading at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for De Grey Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De Grey Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.