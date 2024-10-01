Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Update

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,900 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the August 31st total of 178,800 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

In other news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $197,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,752,203.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Core Molding Technologies news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $197,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,377 shares in the company, valued at $6,752,203.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Duvall sold 20,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $365,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,171.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,020. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Molding Technologies stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.55. 19,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $144.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.67. Core Molding Technologies has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $30.09.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $88.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

