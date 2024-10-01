Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Short Interest Up 20.3% in September

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the August 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CIBEY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.62. 14,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,848. Commercial International Bank has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59.
Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Company Profile
