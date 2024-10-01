Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLS) Short Interest Down 14.6% in September

Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the August 31st total of 8,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Borealis Foods Stock Performance

Shares of BRLS stock remained flat at $5.72 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,629. Borealis Foods has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93.

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter.

About Borealis Foods

Borealis Foods Inc engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. Its products include Chef Woo, a high-protein instant ramen with 20 grams of plant-based complete protein; and Ramen Express, a vegetarian ramen noodles. The company is based in Oakville, Canada.

