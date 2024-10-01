Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA) Short Interest Update

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of BCSA opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.17.

Institutional Trading of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCSA. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth $833,000. Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 69.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 54,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 22,492 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 142.4% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 297,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 174,598 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

About Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy that are being enabled by emerging applications of blockchain.

