Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Short Interest Up 21.2% in September

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the August 31st total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BGX traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.80. 179,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,892. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.58. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $13.24.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 151,969 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the first quarter worth $314,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 14.3% in the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 168,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $149,000.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

