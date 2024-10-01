Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:COOT) Short Interest Down 10.1% in September

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:COOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the August 31st total of 15,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Australian Oilseeds Stock Down 3.3 %
COOT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.85. 2,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,290. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89. Australian Oilseeds has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.52.
Australian Oilseeds Company Profile
