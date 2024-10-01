Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Down 10.0% in September

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the August 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of AUBN opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $80.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.57 and a beta of 0.53.
Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.62 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 1.80%.
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.
