Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Short Interest Update

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the August 31st total of 7,190,000 shares. Approximately 12.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Insider Activity at Arhaus

In related news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $104,070.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,816.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 716,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter worth $183,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the first quarter worth about $204,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus Price Performance

ARHS stock opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91. Arhaus has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $309.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Arhaus from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

