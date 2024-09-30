Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Short Interest Up 25.4% in September

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the August 31st total of 4,140,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zscaler from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Zscaler from $290.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.39.

In related news, insider Michael J. Rich sold 4,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $824,370.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,686,201.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Zscaler news, insider Michael J. Rich sold 4,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $824,370.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,686,201.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $488,490.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,906,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,120 shares of company stock worth $4,153,834. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,609,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Zscaler by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Zscaler by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 40.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $846,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $171.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.92 and its 200 day moving average is $181.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of -336.80 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

