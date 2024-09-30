Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Short Interest Down 13.9% in September

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the August 31st total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

WTFCP opened at $25.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.95. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $25.48.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4297 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Wintrust Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:WTFCP Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

