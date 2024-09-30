Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $151.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $171.00 to $151.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hess from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hess to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hess from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.42.

Get Hess alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hess

Hess Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $133.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.15. Hess has a 1 year low of $123.79 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hess will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.