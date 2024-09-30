Wajax (TSE:WJX) Given a C$26.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

National Bankshares set a C$26.00 target price on Wajax (TSE:WJX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

WJX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wajax from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Wajax and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Wajax from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$28.75.

Wajax Trading Down 1.0 %

TSE:WJX opened at C$25.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$554.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38. Wajax has a 1-year low of C$23.15 and a 1-year high of C$34.96.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Wajax had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of C$568.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Wajax will post 3.8709677 earnings per share for the current year.

Wajax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation provides equipment, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; marine, off and on highway engines, and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, mulchers, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

