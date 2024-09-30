USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the August 31st total of 61,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

USCB Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ USCB opened at $15.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $302.61 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.39. USCB Financial has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $16.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. USCB Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that USCB Financial will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

USCB Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. USCB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

USCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of USCB Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group started coverage on USCB Financial in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity at USCB Financial

In related news, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $87,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $175,320. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 48.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USCB Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USCB. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 611.6% in the second quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 610,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 524,398 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in USCB Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 31,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in shares of USCB Financial by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,428 shares during the period. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

