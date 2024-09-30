Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Short Interest Up 17.5% in September

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the August 31st total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 952,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWO. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 39,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TWO. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

Two Harbors Investment stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.88. 1,971,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,275. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.86. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $14.59.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $115.95 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Further Reading

