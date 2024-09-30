Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$57.44.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities set a C$52.00 price target on Trisura Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director David James Clare sold 2,907 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.76, for a total value of C$121,396.32. In other news, Director David James Clare sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.76, for a total transaction of C$121,396.32. Also, Director Michael Beasley sold 33,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.95, for a total value of C$1,325,530.49. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSU stock opened at C$42.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.13. The company has a current ratio of 76.83, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of C$29.05 and a 12-month high of C$46.75.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C($0.01). Trisura Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of C$772.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 3.120677 EPS for the current year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

