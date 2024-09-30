The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Short Interest Update

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,050,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the August 31st total of 11,090,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.24.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEN

Wendy’s Stock Performance

WEN opened at $17.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $570.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.15 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $17,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,943,466 shares in the company, valued at $256,728,745.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Wendy’s by 378.0% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Wendy’s by 483.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.