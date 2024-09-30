Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Upgraded to “Hold” by New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Telia Company AB (publ) Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of TLSNY opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 320.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.41. Telia Company AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 0.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.0954 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,050.00%.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

