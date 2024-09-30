Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Short Interest Down 15.6% in September

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the August 31st total of 30,820,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

TSM opened at $177.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.40. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $84.95 and a one year high of $193.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.71%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

