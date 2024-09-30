StockNews.com Lowers Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $101.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.77.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 108,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 1,379,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 329,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

