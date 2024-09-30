Sound Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SOGP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sound Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the August 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Sound Group Stock Performance

Shares of SOGP opened at $2.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43. Sound Group has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 million, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Trading of Sound Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sound Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sound Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SOGP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.29% of Sound Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sound Group

Sound Group Inc operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC.

