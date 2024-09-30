Short Interest in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM) Decreases By 14.6%

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

UIVM stock opened at $50.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.46. VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $40.34 and a 12-month high of $50.91.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.0688 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th.

The VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from developed economies outside of the United States. UIVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

