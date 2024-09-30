Short Interest in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Grows By 17.1%

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,600 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the August 31st total of 140,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Tredegar Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.23. 40,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,884. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.89. Tredegar has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $7.45.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $190.56 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 10.56%.

Institutional Trading of Tredegar

Tredegar Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TG. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Tredegar in the second quarter worth about $49,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tredegar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 510.0% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tredegar in the second quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

