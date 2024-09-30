Short Interest in Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Drops By 13.3%

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,923,700 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the August 31st total of 2,217,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,847.4 days.

Telefónica Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TEFOF opened at $4.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $5.13.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

