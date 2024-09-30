Short Interest in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Declines By 14.3%

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the August 31st total of 3,280,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 783,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Polaris from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Polaris from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.18.

Polaris Trading Up 0.5 %

PII opened at $84.95 on Monday. Polaris has a twelve month low of $71.90 and a twelve month high of $106.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.95 and a 200-day moving average of $83.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 174.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 1,931.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

