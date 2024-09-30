Short Interest in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Decreases By 14.8%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 46,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $389,961.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,889,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,099,480.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 321,932 shares of company stock worth $2,743,644.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 11,810 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Price Performance

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of MAV opened at $8.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $9.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

