Short Interest in Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Declines By 14.6%

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the August 31st total of 107,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Pennon Group Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:PEGRY opened at $16.24 on Monday. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $19.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.23.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

