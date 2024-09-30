Short Interest in Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Declines By 14.6%

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the August 31st total of 107,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Pennon Group Stock Down 0.1 %
OTCMKTS:PEGRY opened at $16.24 on Monday. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $19.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.23.
About Pennon Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pennon Group
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.