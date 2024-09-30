Short Interest in Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Increases By 22.2%

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 962,200 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the August 31st total of 787,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 81.5 days.

Cascades Stock Performance

CADNF remained flat at $7.53 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.93. Cascades has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $11.06.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

