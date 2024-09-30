Short Interest in Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD) Grows By 22.8%

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the August 31st total of 15,800 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.20 target price on shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 6th.
Cadrenal Therapeutics Stock Performance
Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($19.04) by $16.79. On average, analysts predict that Cadrenal Therapeutics will post -6.72 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cadrenal Therapeutics
Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation, such as patients with left ventricular assist devices, end-stage kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and thrombotic anti-phospholipid syndrome.
