Short Interest in AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Rises By 23.2%

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,768,800 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the August 31st total of 4,682,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 79.4 days.
AltaGas Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of ATGFF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.76. 21,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,403. AltaGas has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $26.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97.
AltaGas Company Profile
