Short Interest in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Expands By 18.0%

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the August 31st total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,829,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,089,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at $19,829,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136 shares in the company, valued at $35,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,491 shares of company stock worth $15,446,733. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,994,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,792,542,000 after acquiring an additional 50,366 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,837,000 after purchasing an additional 201,784 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,651,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,674,000 after purchasing an additional 64,560 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,018,000 after buying an additional 214,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,678,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $198.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $357.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.14.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $274.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.58 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.00 and its 200 day moving average is $203.79. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $287.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

