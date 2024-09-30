Short Interest in AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Grows By 18.5%

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AAC Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

AACAY opened at $4.01 on Monday. AAC Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Sensor and Semiconductor Products, and other products segments.

