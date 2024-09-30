Short Interest in AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Grows By 18.5%

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
AAC Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %
AACAY opened at $4.01 on Monday. AAC Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50.
About AAC Technologies
