Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus boosted their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Sanofi to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY opened at $57.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $58.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average is $50.84. The firm has a market cap of $146.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,066,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,280,000 after acquiring an additional 33,657 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,594,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,232 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,943,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,092 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 43.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,951,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,023,000 after buying an additional 1,190,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 8.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,252,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,803,000 after buying an additional 246,224 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

