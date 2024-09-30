Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Sanmina Price Performance

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $68.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $76.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanmina will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sanmina

Institutional Trading of Sanmina

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $585,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,849.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Krish A. Prabhu sold 4,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $323,674.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,596.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,500 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $585,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,849.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 104,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,883 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 108.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 24.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 70,240.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

(Get Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

See Also

