Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.
NASDAQ:SANM opened at $68.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $76.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90.
Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanmina will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 108.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 24.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 70,240.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
